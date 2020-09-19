Town of Beloit police investigating fatal crash

TOWN OF BELOIT (WKOW) -- One man is dead and his passenger is seriously hurt after a two vehicle crash in the Town of Beloit Saturday morning.

Officers say they responded to the crash just before 3 a.m. Saturday in the 2600 block of Riverside Drive.

According to law enforcement, two vehicles were driving south. One of the vehicles was speeding, and rear-ended the other. The speeding vehicle's driver lost control for about 100 yards until it hit a guard rail on the west side of the road and came to rest in a ditch.

The driver of that vehicle, Darius Kilgore, 32, was pronounced dead at the scene. His passenger, Carl Knight, 31, got serious injuries and is in the hospital in critical condition.

The occupants of the rear-ended vehicle were not hurt.

The road was shut down for several hours but is now back open. The investigation is still ongoing.