Trump backs proposed TikTok deal with Oracle, Walmart

WASHINGTON (AP) — President Donald Trump said Saturday he's given his "blessing" to a proposed deal between Oracle and Walmart for the U.S. operations of TikTok, the Chinese-owned app he's targeted for national security and data privacy concerns. Trump said the proposed deal will result in the creation of a company based in Texas and under the control of U.S.-based Oracle and Walmart. Trump has been targeting TikTok, a video app popular with younger people, as well as WeChat, another Chinese-owned app. The dispute over the two apps is the latest flashpoint in the rising tensions between the world's two largest economies.