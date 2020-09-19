Virginia Commonwealth to remove Confederate names, symbols

RICHMOND, Va. (AP) — A university in the former capital of the Confederacy will remove building names, plaques and other symbols that honor several Confederate supporters. The board of visitors at Virginia Commonwealth University in Richmond voted unanimously on Friday to remove 16 different references on campus. The process began nearly three years ago when School President Michael Rao formed a committee to examine items on campus related to the Confederacy. A second committee made recommendations this summer, when Confederate monuments in the city and elsewhere were toppled or removed following the death of George Floyd.