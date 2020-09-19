White House aiming to announce Trump’s Supreme Court pick ahead of first debate, source says

(CNN) -- The White House hopes to announce President Donald Trump's nominee to fill Justice Ruth Bader Ginsburg's vacant seat on the Supreme Court before the first presidential debate, according to a Trump adviser.

The first debate between Democratic presidential nominee Joe Biden and President Trump is scheduled for Sept. 29, less than two weeks away.

On Saturday, Trump tweeted that Republicans have an "obligation" to fill the vacant seat "without delay." Democrats, on the other hand, argue the Senate should wait until after the next president is sworn in.

.@GOP We were put in this position of power and importance to make decisions for the people who so proudly elected us, the most important of which has long been considered to be the selection of United States Supreme Court Justices. We have this obligation, without delay! — Donald J. Trump (@realDonaldTrump) September 19, 2020

White House communications director Alyssa Farah told Fox News on Saturday that the administration will move in "Trump time" on a Supreme Court nominee and is "going to look to move in the coming weeks." She also claims that the date of the November 3 election is "irrelevant" to the President's desire to nominate someone for the seat.

With less than two months before Election Day on November 3, the vacancy on the bench opens up a political battle over the future of the Court. This vacancy gives conservatives to chance to take over a 6-3 majority, as opposed to the current split of five conservative justices to four liberal justices. Senate Majority Leader Mitch McConnell already said, "Trump's nominee will receive a vote on the floor of the United States Senate."

Even before Ginsburg's death Friday, President Trump has been weighing the possibility of picking her successor. Earlier this month, President Trump released a short list of 20 potential conservative nominees in the case that a vacant seat would need to be filled. A source close to Trump told CNN he would "love to pick" federal appeals judge Amy Coney Barrett.

McConnell did not indicate a timeframe for considering the nomination, but the White House is prepared to move "very quickly," according to a senior administration official. While nominees typically take up two to three months to process, McConnell believes there is enough time and could even fast track the process.

As for whether President Trump has spoken with McConnell or other Senate Republicans, White House press secretary Kayla McEnany says, "Right now, the President is squarely focused on honoring the legacy of Justice Ruth Bader Ginsburg."

President Trump and McConnell did speak by phone Friday following Ginsburg's death, a source later confirmed. He raised the names of Amy Coney Barrett and Barbara Lagoa as potential nominees during the call. However, McConnell did not weigh in or talk about his own preferences, sources said.

McEnany also called on Biden to release a list of his own potential Supreme Court nominees. Biden told reporters Friday before Ginsburg's passing that he would not do so before the election.