Abbey service, flypast mark 80 years since Battle of Britain

LONDON (AP) — Military jets flew over central London and a memorial service was held at Westminster Abbey to mark the 80th anniversary of the Battle of Britain. The major air campaign against Nazi Germany during World War II saw 630 Royal Air Force fighters repel some 1,120 Luftwaffe aircraft sent to attack London, and led to Hitler postponing his plans to invade Britain. Prime Minister Boris Johnson led Sunday’s service, attended by just under 100 guests to allow for social distancing. In a speech, Air Vice Marshal John Ellis honored public health workers in their fight “against an invisible army” as he compared the Battle of Britain with the coronavirus pandemic. Westminster Abbey has held a service to remember those killed or mortally wounded in the battle every year since 1944.