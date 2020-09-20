Dane County Executive Joe Parisi renews call for UW-Madison to go virtual

MADISON (WKOW) -- Dane County Executive Joe Parisi is calling on UW-Madison again Saturday to do its part in preventing the spread of COVID-19 by moving to virtual schooling.

The public health department is reporting the rate of COVID-19 cases in Dane County is three and a half times higher than it was just two weeks ago.

Parisi said in a statement, “Today, as our state surpasses the 100,000 case mark, we find ourselves in the midst of an unprecedented surge in Covid-19 cases fueled largely by the University System’s decision to return to in-person classes."

"This decision has greatly impacted our community and others, and has now catapulted Wisconsin into the top three states in the nation for increases in the rate of infection."

UW officials said in-person classes would go virtual through September 25, after seeing a surge in cases when classes started earlier this month.

Interim UW System President Tommy Thompson has spoken on the campus outbreaks.

Parisi says "We have an incredible state University system with a rich progressive tradition, but nothing that is happening now exemplifies what we have come to know as the Wisconsin Idea."

"The data and the science are crystal clear; Wisconsin has a very real Covid-19 problem," Parisi concluded.