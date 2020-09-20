Desert communities told to evacuate as winds stoke flames

JUNIPER HILLS, Calif. (AP) — Strong winds stoked a wildfire in mountains northeast of Los Angeles, prompting authorities to issue evacuation orders Saturday for desert communities that lost some homes a day earlier. The weather pattern was similar on Friday when winds pushed the Bobcat Fire onto the desert floor, causing it to explode in size and destroy homes. The extent of the destruction is not immediately clear. Meanwhile, officials are investigating the death of a firefighter on the lines of another Southern California wildfire sparked by a pyrotechnic device used by a couple to reveal their baby’s gender. The death occurred Thursday as crews battled the fire in San Bernardino National Forest.