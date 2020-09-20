Donkey sculpture on front lawn burned in Maine town

BOWDOINHAM, Maine (AP) — A donkey sculpture on a private front lawn in a Maine town was set on fire in what one lawmaker called an act of “political terrorism.” The sculpture was burned around 2 a.m. Saturday morning in Bowdoinham on the property of former select board member Theresa Turgeon, who said she’s currently running for the town’s select board again. Newscentermaine.com reports that the Sagadahoc County dispatch confirmed a sheriff’s deputy is looking into the property damage. Maine Rep. Seth Berry, D-Bowdoinham, wrote that Bowdoinham “has always been a place where doors are unlocked, and acts of violence only happen in the news. But not anymore.”