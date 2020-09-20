Golf courses seeing good business during pandemic

COTTAGE GROVE (WKOW) -- As summer wraps up with nice weather, golf courses are still seeing a good amount of business.

Many golf courses that also have restaurants are struggling to sell food, but making up for it with people out on the course.

The Oaks Golf Course in Cottage Grove says even with large events canceled this year, daily play has been up.

"I think people understand they can do it safely so the demand is at an all time high for players wanting to get out and play, so you know, we're hopeful that we can keep that going," said Shaun Finley, director of golf operations.

The course has seen new golfers getting into the game and others who are playing more often than they would in previous years.

"It's still something that they can get out and play, they know they've done it safely all year," Finley told 27 News.

The Oaks says more players is an incentive to keep the course open as long as weather will allow.