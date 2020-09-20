Hazy, smoky skies return to southern WI

MADISON (WKOW) - Strong high pressure nearby will once again bring dry, quiet conditions across southern Wisconsin.

Southerly winds also continue, which will help boost temperatures as the week continues. High temps will return to above the average of 70 degrees.

Hazy skies return Sunday and through the next couple days at least, due to the wildfire smoke out west reaching the region.

Impacts include milky white skies, bold sunrises and sunsets. Thankfully, air quality will not be an issue since the smoke will mostly be in the mid and upper levels of the atmosphere.

Dry weather continues for the week.