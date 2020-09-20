‘It was kind of eerie,’ Packers fans show up to empty Lambeau Field lot for home opener

GREEN BAY (WKOW) -- There wasn't much of a tailgating scene outside Lambeau Field for the Green Bay Packers home opener Sunday afternoon.

With no fans allowed in the stands, there were very few people around around Lambeau.

The Packers elected to close off the parking lot to tailgaters, too. A few diehards did show up to tailgate at a property just across the street from Lambeau Field.

Some say they come by every season.

"It's so crazy. It was kind of eerie when we came down. Yeah, we came down the Highway and 172 was empty and Lombardi Avenue is empty. It's super weird," said fans Kristy and Andrew Hockberger.

Others were just curious to see what it looks like as the Packers open the season with an eerily quiet kickoff celebration.

"It's crazy how empty this place is. Normally it's buzzing, people everywhere, grills going, smoke in the air, loud crowds, a lot of partying. But look at it now," Jim Piper said.

The Packers have already announced there will be no fans for the second home game of the season. After that, the team plans to re-evaluate based on the situation with the pandemic here in the Green Bay area.