Law and order vs. health care as Dems, GOP vie for suburbs

WASHINGTON (AP) — Contested congressional seats in the nation’s suburbs are becoming battlefields, and each party is wielding what it hopes will be a potent weapon. During the pandemic, Democrats are widely returning to the health care theme they used in 2018 to capture House control. In some races, Republicans are promoting the need for law and order after racial justice protests this summer that sometimes turned violent. Even in campaigns where the GOP has chosen a different theme, President Donald Trump’s recent focus on law and order can color the debate. Each side has tested its messaging carefully and thinks the other side has chosen a losing issue.