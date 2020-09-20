Long-time Badgers chaplain Msgr. Michael Burke dies at 72

MADISON (WKOW) -- Monsignor Michael Burke, rector at Holy Name Seminary in Madison and pastor at St. Maria Goretti Parish in Madison, died Saturday evening.

Burke, better known as "Father Mike," died at the age of 72 at SSM Health St. Mary's Hospital in Madison.

While serving Holy Name Seminary and St. Maria Goretti Parish, Father Mike was also the longtime UW Madison's football chaplain.

The Madison Catholic Herald announced Father Mike's death Saturday evening, adding "Funeral arrangements are pending and will be announced later."

