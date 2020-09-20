Oshkosh police arrest homicide suspect after 6-hour standoff

OSHKOSH, Wis. (AP) — Oshkosh police say a man suspected in a homicide was arrested after a six-hour standoff with a SWAT team and negotiators. Police say officers were sent to a welfare check Saturday morning and discovered a man suffering from a gunshot wound. Thirty-six-year-old Jarvis Gladney was transported to a hospital, where he was pronounced dead. Investigators say the suspect is 27-year-old man. He surrendered to police after speaking over the phone with negotiators for several hours. No further details have been released.