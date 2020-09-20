Outlook not improving for beleaguered US movie theaters

(AP) — About three quarters of the country’s movie theaters are open, but Americans are not going back to the movies in significant numbers in the COVID-era, even with new movies coming into the marketplace.

The biggest movies continue to limp along.

According to studio estimates Sunday, Warner Bros.’ “Tenet” earned $4.7 million in its third weekend, Disney’s “The New Mutants” added $1.6 million in its fourth weekend and Sony’s rom-com “The Broken Hearts Gallery” picked up an additional $800,000 in its second frame.

And newcomers aren’t faring much better.

Internationally, “Mulan” plunged 72% in its second weekend in China, where audiences have largely rejected Disney’s live-action remake.