Presidential candidate Joe Biden will travel to Wisconsin on Monday

MANITOWOC (WKOW) -- The Biden campaign announced Sunday morning that Democratic presidential candidate Joe Biden will travel to Manitowoc on Monday.

So far, there have been no additional details provided.

His visit comes on the heels of President Donald Trump's and Vice President Mike Pence's trips to Wisconsin last week.

Trump has been in the battleground state multiple times, including visits to Mosinee, Kenosha, Oshkosh, and Marinette.

