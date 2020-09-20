RIGHT NOW: Crash closes northbound 151 near Dodgeville

DODGEVILLE (WKOW) -- Authorities say all northbound lanes of Highway 151 are closed right now after a crash.

According to an alert from the Wisconsin State Patrol, all northbound lanes are blocked at Highway 18 near Dodgeville.

The crash happened around 8:20 p.m.

Iowa County dispatch tells 27 News multiple vehicles were involved in the crash. At least one person has been taken to the hospital. Other ambulances have also been called to the site of the crash. It's not known how many people were hurt at this time.

Ridgeway officials say traffic is being diverted through Dodgeville right now, while the highway is closed.