RV camping running strong into fall season

WAUNAKEE (WKOW) -- This summer, people have taken outdoor vacations more than ever, to escape the pandemic.

One local RV Rental company says phones have been ringing off the hook.

"The fall season is crazy busy, way busier than we thought it would be," Laura Regine-Kjorlie, co-owner of Stony Ridge RV rentals said.

She says this spring, it was so slow they were starting to get concerned about their future.

But then things changed

"People were still wanting to take vacations and they knew that they could take a safer vacation, a healthier vacation and be more in control, by taking an RV," Regine-Kjorlie said.

She says she's been fully booked all summer and mostly booked for the fall.

Typically business would slow down about now after school started but she says people are still renting them out, even with kids in school.

"Let's face it, a field trip in an RV with the kids, that's a great learning opportunity,"

A big reason why Kjorlie has been so busy is because some campgrounds like here at Mendota County Park only allow RV camping.

For some campers that's made the camping season more enjoyable.

"When you're doing the tents and you got the kids and stuff you're really crammed, you can't really move around so then with the rv it's kinda just like bringing your own little home with you got space for the stuff, space for the people," Eric Rodde, an RV camper at Mendota County Park, said.

He and his family are avid campers but this is their first year with an RV, and they've put it to good use going to multiple campgrounds this summer.

"It's kind of one of the few things that you can do with what's going on and we felt that being outside was one of the safest things you could do," Rodde said.

The National RV Dealers Association says demand for new RVs is high but stock is very low.

So, rentals help people who just want to go on one or two trips without having to worry about maintaining an RV.