Schiff delays deposition of Homeland Security whistleblower

WASHINGTON (AP) — The chairman of the House Intelligence Committee says the committee is scheduled to depose a Department of Homeland Security whistleblower on Friday, pushing the closed-door testimony back four days due to a dispute with the Trump administration over his appearance. Rep. Adam Schiff says a subpoena may be necessary. Whistleblower Brian Murphy said in a complaint this month that he was pressured by more senior officials to suppress facts in intelligence reports about Russian interference and other matters. He’s indicated he wants to tell his story to Congress, but his lawyer said last week that he cannot appear until he resolves issues with the department over access to information.