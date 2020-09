MADISON (WKOW) -- South winds take over next week and temperatures warm back into the 70s.



Tonight



Expect a cool night with lows dropping into the upper 40s.



Monday

Temperatures continue their climb with highs topping out in the low 70s. A little haze is still possible from the wildfires out west.

Rest of week



Highs continue to warm up through the week with a few chances at 80 either Tuesday or Wednesday. Most of the week looks dry with the next chance of rain next weekend.