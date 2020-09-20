Sweden spared surge of virus cases but many questions remain

STOCKHOLM (AP) — Sweden’s relatively low-key approach to coronavirus lockdowns captured the world’s attention when the pandemic first hit Europe. But it also had a per capita death rate much higher than other Nordic countries. Now, as infection numbers surge in much of Europe, Sweden has some of the lowest numbers of new cases and there are only 14 people being treated for the virus in intensive care in the country of 10 million. While its chief epidemiologist says it’s too early to judge the success of the strategy, a World Health Organization official says other nations might learn something from Sweden. Most people in Sweden don’t wear masks but the population does shoulder much more personal responsibility in fighting the pandemic.