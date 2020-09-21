2 face charges after found with gun, shovels near airport

LAKE TOWNSHIP, Ohio (AP) — Two Virginia residents have been arrested after authorities said they were found walking on railroad tracks behind an Ohio airport with shovels, a pitchfork and a backpack containing a gun and ammunition. John and Vicki Davison, 33, both of Virginia Beach, face numerous charges. The two were captured Monday behind the Toledo Executive Airport in Lake Township, which is a designated reliever airport for the Toledo Express Airport. President Donald Trump was holding a rally Monday night at the main Toledo airport in Swanton, but there was no immediate indication the two events were linked. FBI and Secret Service agents are involved in the ongoing investigation.