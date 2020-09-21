2 sentenced to life in absentia over Bulgarian bus bombing

SOFIA, Bulgaria (AP) — A Bulgarian court has sentenced two men to life in prison for their involvement in the 2012 bombing of a tourist bus that killed five Israeli tourists and their Bulgarian bus driver and injured nearly 40 people. The men were sentenced in absentia as their whereabouts are unknown, said prosecutor Evgenia Shtarkelova. On July 18, 2012, a French-Lebanese national blew himself up on a tourist bus at the airport in the Bulgarian Black Sea resort of Burgas. Prosecutors could not establish whether the explosion was triggered by the bomber himself or remotely detonated by one of the defendants, who were convicted of providing logistical support to the bomber.