Advisory committee urges extra time for 2020 census

ORLANDO, Fla. (AP) — A top advisory committee to the U.S. Census Bureau is urging the statistical agency to allow the once-a-decade head count of every U.S. resident to continue through October instead of finishing at the end of September. The Census Scientific Advisory Committee issued their recommendation after a two-day virtual meeting late last week. Members say a shortened timeline could cause accuracy problems for the 2020 census. The recommendation comes as federal judges on opposite coasts this week hear arguments in two lawsuits from civil rights groups, cities and counties who have sued to stop the 2020 census from ending at the end of the month.