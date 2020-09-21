Atlantic City is leading a wave of female casino leaders

ATLANTIC CITY, N.J. (AP) — Women now run four of Atlantic City’s nine casinos in what some industry executives and observers say could be the future of the gambling industry. Caesars Entertainment hired Jacqueline Grace las week to run the Tropicana casino as its senior vice president and general manager. Melonie Johnson who took over leadership of the Borgata as its president earlier this year. The other women at the helm of Atlantic City casinos are Terry Glebocki of the Ocean Casino Resort and Karie Hall of Bally’s. A historian says their hirings speak to rapid changes in the gambling industry in the past few years.