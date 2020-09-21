Biden expected to address mounting U.S. COVID-19 death toll in Wisconsin visit

MANITOWOC (WKOW) -- Joe Biden is expected to speak on the growing number of deaths attributed to COVID-19 in the United States at an event in Manitowoc Monday afternoon.

Watch Biden's visit streaming live at 2:15 p.m. on WKOW.com HERE. Then, we'll have reaction to Biden's pitch to voters coming up on 27 News at 5.

Also watch on the 27 News Now app (DOWNLOAD HERE) or on Facebook.

A Biden campaign aid told ABC News that the candidate's remarks will focus on "the devastating news that more than 200,000 Americans have died from COVID-19."

Biden is also expected to make an appeal to voters who cast their ballots for President Barack Obama in 2012 and then for President Donald Trump in 2016.

In reaction to the news of upcoming campaign stop, Trump Victory Spokesperson Anna Kelly said, "[Biden's] last-ditch effort to parachute into the Badger State after pushing anti-worker policies for decades, appointing anti-USMCA Kamala Harris as his running mate, and ignoring Wisconsin for 674 days is insulting."

Manitowoc County is one of many Wisconsin counties that have trended further to the right in recent years.

This is the Democratic presidential candidate's second trip to the Badger State since accepting the nomination. He traveled to Kenosha in the wake of police shooting Jacob Blake and the unrest that followed. Biden met with Blake's family and members of the community.

Trump has repeatedly visited over the last several months, most recently with a rally in Mosinee. He also visited Kenosha two days before Biden's trip and met with members of law enforcement.

(WKOW will stream Biden's visit here.)