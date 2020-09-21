British man sentenced to 5 years for hacking US companies

ST. LOUIS (AP) — A 39-year-old British man has been sentenced to five years in prison for helping a hacking group called The Dark Overlord steal information from several U.S. companies. Nathan Francis Wyatt was sentenced Monday after he pleaded guilty to a conspiracy charge. Prosecutors say the hacking group stole medical records, client files and personal information from several companies in addition to demanding bitcoin to return the information. Federal prosecutors say none of the companies paid the ransom but the the conspiracy cost them because of the intrusion and release of data. Wyatt was ordered to repay about $1.5 million in restitution.