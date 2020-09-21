California executive pleads guilty in college admission plot

A California businessman who is said to have steered “Full House” star Lori Loughlin and her fashion designer husband, Mossimo Giannulli, to the ringleader of the college admissions bribery scheme has admitted to paying $40,000 to rig his daughter’s ACT score. Mark Hauser on Monday became the 29th parent to plead guilty to participating in the scandal involving top universities across the country. The insurance and private equity executive was once head of the board at the high school where Loughlin and Giannulli’s daughters attended. The couple’s lawyers said at their sentencing hearings last month that Hauser recommended that they work with the admissions consultant at the center of the scheme.