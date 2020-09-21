Chancellor calls on Dane County to ‘step forward’ and cooperate on enforcement efforts

MADISON (WKOW) -- UW-Madison Chancellor Rebecca Blank is asking for help from Dane County with off-campus enforcement of COVID-19 restrictions.

Blank's letter comes after Dane County Executive Joe Parisi again called on the university to go virtual.

In her statement, Blank asked the County Executive's Office to step forward and become a partner in promoting and enforcing safe behavior in off-campus spaces.

Blank said UW-Madison shares a common goal with the City of Madison, Dane County and Public Health Madison & Dane County of reducing COVID-19 infections in our community.

However the best way to accomplish the goal is not by issuing press releases calling for students to leave, but to partner in developing collaborative solutions for the benefit of all residents, she said.

Blank said UW­-Madison staff have spent hundreds of hours visiting off-campus spaces and discouraging large gatherings, as well as undertaking hundreds of student misconduct investigations on campus and off.

"As we've said repeatedly, the university could close its residence halls and move to all online instruction and there will still be tens of thousands of students who would opt to honor their apartment leases and stay in Madison, as they did this past spring," Blank said. "It's wishful thinking to suggest otherwise."

Blank said she would welcome a conversation on how we can work together to help our community.