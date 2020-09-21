EU sanctions Turkish firm over Libya arms embargo violations

BRUSSELS (AP) — The European Union has slapped sanctions on three transport companies for violating the U.N. arms embargo on Libya, including the Turkish shipping firm that operates a vessel at the center of a naval standoff in the Mediterranean Sea. The EU said Monday that the Avrasya Shipping company was “found to have violated the arms embargo.” It says the company operates a cargo ship called Cirkin, which “has been linked to transports of military material to Libya.” In June, a French frigate tried to inspect the Cirkin to check whether it was smuggling weapons. But France says that Turkish naval vessels escorting it locked onto the frigate with targeting radar. Ankara denies the warships were acting in a hostile way.