Families unsure about trick-or-treating in a pandemic

MADISON (WKOW) -- It's hard to believe that Halloween is coming up soon, but as families start to prepare, parents will have to decide whether trick-or-treating is the right thing to do during a pandemic.

A costume store is one of the few places where wearing a mask feels normal. Eight-year-old Aleo Boatner and his mom, Wendi Jedrzejczyk, were shopping around to put together their costumes this year -- but not to go trick-or-treating.

"I'm so bummed about it," Jedrzejczyk said. "I really am. But we're just going to have a fun party and just dress up and decorate and everything."

Instead of going door-to-door through their neighborhood, they're going to have a small get-together with just family.

"We go around and see them a lot, you know, so we've taken that into consideration, too," Jedrzejczyk said.

Halloween Express manager Eric Bero says that's not uncommon.

"Small gatherings, small parties. Things like that," he said.

The store on Verona Road in Madison opened for the season September 1.

"They've asked if we've heard anything about Halloween, what events are going to be going on, and I don't personally know," Bero said.

More than a month out, many communities, including Madison, are mulling over exactly what to do. (There's been no official word on the status of Freakfest, either.) Middleton Police announced late Monday night that the hours set for children to go trick-or-treating in the City of Middleton will be from 5 to 8 p.m. Oct. 31.

Bero says people everywhere are still preparing, regardless.

"A lot of people have been saying they're going to be trick or treating in their own neighborhoods," he said. "Putting tables at the end of their driveways so people don't have to come up to their doors."

The Wisconsin Department of Health Service is recommending families celebrate at home, limiting interactions with people you don't live with. It's advising communities that usually schedule trick-or-treating events at local businesses not to do that this year, either.

"Large crowds, even if it's outdoors -- which does reduce the risk -- but there still is a lot of room for congregating others outside of your household and home living unit," said Ryan Wozniak with the DHS Bureau of Communicable Diseases. "We'd recommend against that at this time."

While Aleo Boatner won't be out in a neighborhood this year, Jedrzejczyk still hopes other kids will be.

"It's already been a mess for them for so long," she said. "I was hoping Halloween wouldn't be cancelled."

Aleo, on the other hand, is ready to have a good time regardless.

"If I can eat 100 pieces of candy a day, then yes," he said.