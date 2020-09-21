Florida decision likely clears Pats owner of soliciting sex

FORT LAUDERDALE, Fla. (AP) — The Florida Attorney General’s office has announced that it won’t appeal a court decision blocking video that allegedly shows Patriots owner Robert Kraft paying for sex at a massage parlor. Monday’s announcement means charges against Kraft will likely be dropped: The recordings are the only known potential evidence against him. The state attorney general’s office said it decided not to take the case to the Florida Supreme Court because a loss could have resulted in the compromise of future, unrelated law enforcement investigations.