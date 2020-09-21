Hazy skies and above average temperatures return

MADISON (WKOW) - After coming off a weekend of fall-like temperatures, we begin to warm to more summer-like conditions.

Dry and quiet conditions will continue for the work week due to high pressure nearby. Southerly winds will bring a mild air mass into the region.

Highs will reach the 70s Monday, gradually warming to the upper 70s.

Plenty of sunshine is expected, although a weak wave will bring some mid-to-high level clouds through Monday night into Tuesday.

Smoke from the wildfires out west has reached southern Wisconsin once again. This brings hazy, milky skies to the region. Smoke will linger aloft for the next few days, it shouldn't have an impact on temperatures this week.

Impacts include hazy skies, bold sunrises and sunsets and potentially a slight smell of smoke. Air quality will remain in the safe zone.