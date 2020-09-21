Hollywood unions, studios agree on rules to start production

LOS ANGELES (AP) — Hollywood’s unions have reached an agreement on pandemic protocols with major studios that will allow the broad resumption of production of films and television after six months of stagnant sets and widespread unemployment. The guilds representing directors, actors and crew members jointly announced the agreement with the Alliance of Motion Picture and Television Producers on Monday. It requires frequent coronavirus testing and the use of personal protective gear, a “zone system” that limits interaction between departments, and a COVID-19 supervisor to oversee it all. It also requires that each employee get 10 days of paid COVID-19 sick leave.