Horseman takes ride on Chicago expressway, tying up traffic

CHICAGO (AP) -- A man who calls himself the "Dread Head Cowboy" was taken into custody after riding his horse on Chicago's Dan Ryan Expressway during the height of the evening rush hour.

Adam Hollingsworth was escorted by a phalanx of motorcyclists Monday as he rode his horse in the expressway's southbound lanes, sometimes at a gallop, for several miles.

On a Facebook Live feed while he was riding, Hollingsworth said he wanted everyone to know kids lives matter. He added "until kids' lives matter, nothing else matter."

Hollingsworth was later charged with reckless conduct, disobeying a police officer, criminal trespass to state supported property, according to state police.