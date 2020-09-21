India, China commanders again talk to end border standoff

SRINAGAR, India (AP) — Senior Indian and Chinese military commanders are holding talks to try to resolve a monthslong tense standoff between soldiers along their disputed mountain border in mountainous Ladakh region. Details of the talks, which are happening on the Chinese side in Moldo area facing Indian-controlled Ladakh region, weren’t immediately disclosed. A senior Indian foreign ministry official is also participating in the meeting. The tensions have persisted despite several rounds of talks at military, diplomatic and political levels.