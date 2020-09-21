Iran: nuclear deal with world powers worth preserving

BERLIN (AP) — The head of Iran’s nuclear agency says the landmark 2015 deal between Tehran and world powers on his country’s atomic program is struggling since the unilateral American withdrawal, but is still worth preserving. Ali Akbar Salehi told delegates at a conference of the International Atomic Energy Agency in Vienna on Monday that the so-called Joint Comprehensive Plan of Action has been “caught in a quasi-stalemate situation” since U.S. President Donald Trump pulled the U.S. out in 2018. Salehi says: “There is still a broad agreement among the international community that the JCPOA should be preserved”