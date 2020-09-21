Italians turn out in droves despite virus for referendum

ROME (AP) — Italians have turned out in droves to vote in regional elections and on a referendum on cutting the number of lawmakers by a third, despite the coronavirus and mask mandates at all polls. Turnout at the close of voting Monday indicated that in some regions nearly 60-75% of eligible voters cast ballots, including those who voted from home or hospitals because they were sick with COVID-19 or quarantining. An army of volunteers, wearing head-to-toe protective equipment, made house calls to ensure even virus-afflicted Italians could cast their ballots.