Madison Heart Walk goes digital

MADISON (WKOW) -- The Madison Heart Walk is a beloved event in the community, raising money and awareness for people impacted by heart disease.

This year, because of the coronavirus, the event is going digital.

Monday on Wake Up Wisconsin, the Baker family joined the show to tell their heart story.

You can sign up to help families like the Bakers during the Madison Heart Walk on Oct. 3. All you have to do is register and pledge to walk wherever you are.

Click HERE to learn more about the digital event.

27 News is a proud sponsor of the event. Wake Up Wisconsin's Nick Buffo and Rebecca Ribley will host the Madison Heart Walk virtually.