Madison parents forbid kids from park visits after homeless family pitches tent

MADISON (WKOW) -- Some Madison parents forbid their children from going to a nearby, city park unsupervised after a homeless family arrives in a tent.



The family's tent and belongings are in Glenwood Children's Park on Glenway Street.



"I won't be sending my kids there alone anymore," parent Mischa Wagner posts to social media. "Please let your kids and parents know what's going on there," he says. Wagner tells 27 News he's sensitive to the plight of homeless families but wonders if that location provides them sufficient support.



"I've heard colorful language, very loud coming from them, a parent who "fears retribution" and asks to remain anonymous tells 27 News. "I'm...more concerned. I've asked my daughter to go play in different parks. Out of concern for new neighbors that I'm not familiar with," she says.



"There's nothing to worry about, I'm not going to hurt your children," Michael Wayne says. Wayne, 20, says he and his mother, stepfather and family dog are living in the tent in the park after being evicted from a city-supported hotel room.



"We keep the area clean, we don't bother too many people," Wayne says. "We've had no fights here."

Through an executive order from Mayor Rhodes-Conway in May, some city space is designated as available to tent camping during the pandemic.

"Glenwood Park doesn't have any rest room facilities or water access," park user Cynthia McKenna says. She believes Glenwood Children's Park is unavailable as a designated space for tent camping due to its lack of sanitary support services and its proximity to housing.

McKenna says she believes trained, city personnel should have contact with the family. "If there was any kind of a condition from a mental health standpoint, they're better equipped than a citizen who doesn't have a background," McKenna says.



A city park ranger referred questions from 27 News on the tent encampment to City Parks Spokesperson Ann Shea, who has yet to respond to a request for comment from 27 News. A spokesperson for Rhodes-Conway also has yet to respond to a request for comment.

A representative of a non-profit agency with a state grant to do street outreach to the homeless provided Wayne with supplies Monday. A neighbor brought Wayne groceries.

"We've been thankful for people to give us some food, some water," Wayne says.



Neighbor Sonya Nikiforov says she walks her dog through the park regularly and recently came upon the tent. "I was surprised, there had been no information about it," she says. "But I am not opposed to the family living there," she says.



McKenna says she was told by a city official the family in the tent was to be relocated to a city-sanctioned park space, where more support would be available.



Homeless encampments in city parks have gained more attention after the suspicious death of Tyrone Flood, 54, in Reindahl Park earlier this month. Flood was living in a tent there and police say he became involved in an altercation before his death.



Wayne says he's giving back in response to generosity his family has received by helping children in Glenwood Children's Park.



"There's a fort that I helped with the heavy lifting," Wayne says of a fort in the park's wooded section built by children. "I'm pretty much here to keep the children safe."







