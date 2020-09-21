Meghan’s lawyers deny she cooperated with royal book authors

LONDON (AP) — Lawyers for a British newspaper publisher being sued by the Duchess of Sussex are alleging that she made personal information public by cooperating with the authors of a book about her and Prince Harry. The former Meghan Markle is suing the publisher of the Mail on Sunday and the MailOnline website over five articles that published portions of a letter she wrote to her estranged father, Thomas Markle, in 2018. Publisher Associated Newspapers Ltd. is contesting the claim. It argued Monday that a new book that contains much personal information about the duchess was written with Meghan and Harry’s “extensive cooperation.” Lawyers for the couple deny they cooperated with the authors of the book, “Finding Freedom.”