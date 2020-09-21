More young bears, less food send them to Juneau’s garbage

JUNEAU, Alaska (AP) — A larger than normal number of young bears and dwindling natural food supply for them are forcing the animals to head for Juneau’s garbage with unusual frequency. KTOO Public Media reports that a poor berry crop and lackluster salmon runs mean more bears are looking for food among the city’s trash. The Alaska Department of Fish and Game says conditions have made bears desperate to fatten themselves before they hibernate for the winter. There have been 687 bear-related calls this year to Fish and Game and the Juneau Police Department, double the amount of calls at the same time last year.