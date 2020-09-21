No homicide charges for driver hit in fatal town of Milton crash

MILTON (WKOW) -- The driver of a truck involved in a crash in the town of Milton Sunday will not be charged with homicide after a review of the case by the Rock County District Attorney's Office.

The Rock County Sheriff's Office initially arrested Jason Zembroski, from Muskego on two counts of homicide by intoxicated use of a vehicle and one count each of third-offense OWI and OWI causing injury.

However, in an updated press release sent Monday afternoon, the sheriff's office said the district attorney's office would not pursue the two homicide charges.

The homicide charges perplexed many because, even though the crash killed two people, Zembroski was driving the vehicle that was hit.

Deputies and other emergency personnel responded to the crash at 3:21 p.m. Sunday near County Highway N and North Vogel Road.

Two people, a 68-year-old man and a 90-year-old woman, both from Black River Falls, were declared dead at the scene.

An investigation found that the two who died were in a Ford Edge that drifted over the centerline and hit an oncoming Ford F-150 pick up truck allegedly driven by Zembroski.

A passenger in the pickup, a 43-year-old woman from Muskego, sustained nonlife-threatening injuries, according to deputies.

The investigation, according to the press release, found that Zembroski "was under the influence of intoxicants at the time of the crash."