Noble Wray to review Jacob Blake shooting investigation

KENOSHA (WKOW) -- State investigators are bringing in an outside consultant to review the facts in the Kenosha police shooting of Jacob Blake.

Former Madison Police Chief Noble Wray will give his own analysis of the case, according to a press release from the Wisconsin Department of Justice sent Monday evening.

After leading the Madison Police Department for a decade, Wray went on to

At a press conference for the announcement, Wray repeatedly said he was "honored" and "humbled" to be chosen for the job.

Wray aid he will review the work of DOJ investigators and then provide a written report to Kenosha County District Attorney Michael Gravely on his findings.

The Department of Justice said in its press release that it is in the final stages of its investigation into the shooting.

