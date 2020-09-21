One hurt after being robbed at gunpoint on Madison’s west side

MADISON (WKOW) -- Police are looking for a group of people who robbed two people at gunpoint on Madison's west side early Monday morning.

Officers were called to the 6700 block of Odana Road just after 1:45 a.m. for an armed robbery.

Police say as two people were walking along the road, a black SUV pulled up beside them. Five people were inside, including one who pulled out a handgun and demanded money.

One of the victims was "battered during the robbery," according to police.

Police were able to collect video evidence of the robbery. If anyone has information on this incident, they're asked to contact Madison Area Crime Stoppers at 608-266-6014, or, on the web at P3Tips.com.