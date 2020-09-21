One killed, one hurt in two Crawford Co. motorcycle crashes

PRAIRIE DU CHIEN, Wis. (WXOW) – A Waukon, Iowa man is killed in a motorcycle accident Saturday in Crawford County.

Sheriff Dale McCullick said it happened at 4:29 p.m. on Highway 35 at the intersection of Old Highway 35 in Freeman Township.

A motorcycle driven by 62-year-old Richard A. Baumgartner was south on Old Highway 35 when he failed to stop at the stop sign. The cycle hit the curb and shoulder of the road, rolled over, and threw Baumgartner from the cycle.

He was pronounced dead at the scene.

The sheriff’s office said he was not wearing a helmet when he crashed.

In a second motorcycle incident earlier on Saturday, a Racine, Wisconsin man is hurt near Soldiers Grove.

The sheriff’s office was called just after 11 a.m. to County Road C east of Norwegian Hollow Road in the Village of Soldiers Grove.

Randal D. Steger, 69, was headed east when he lost control of his motorcycle as he came around a sharp curve.

The cycle tipped over on its side and slid onto the shoulder of the highway.

North Crawford Rescue transported Steger to Vernon Memorial Hospital in Viroqua for his injuries.

Both crashes remain under investigation.