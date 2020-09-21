Packers to host virtual pep rally ahead of game against the Saints

GREEN BAY (WKOW) -- After their success against the Detroit Lions, the Green Bay Packers are inviting fans to take part in a virtual pep rally ahead of their game against the New Orleans Saints.

Packers fans are invited to attend a free Packers Everywhere Virtual Pep Rally, presented by Festival Foods, on Saturday, Sept. 26, at 6 p.m. CT.

The festivities will take place virtually and fans can tune in by visiting packers.com or by following the Packers’ official Twitter and Facebook accounts.

Packers President/CEO Mark Murphy will take part in the pre-gameday excitement by participating in a Q-and-A session with the radio voice of the Packers, Wayne Larrivee. Packers alumnus Gilbert Brown also will attend the virtual rally and will share his thoughts on the next day’s game against New Orleans.

A roundtable discussion with Larrivee and packers.com’s Wes Hodkiewicz will conclude the event.

Fans attending the rally will have the opportunity to enter a sweepstakes to win autographed Packers items, Packers Pro Shop gift cards and more. Viewers can enter the sweepstakes by accessing a link that will be provided during the event.