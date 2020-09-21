Portage man sentenced to 9 years for robberies of Madison bank, credit unions

MADISON (WKOW) -- A Portage man was sentenced Friday to nine years in federal prison for three robberies over the course of two weeks a year ago.

Ramon Howard, 37, pleaded guilty on June 25.

Howard pleaded guilty to robbing the Associated Bank on East Towne Boulevard on Sept. 13, 2019, the Summit Credit Union on Thierer Road on Sept. 16, 2019 and the UW Credit Union on Northport Drive on Sept. 26, 2019, according to the U.S. Attorney's office.

During sentencing, Judge William Conley noted that Howard has spent his adult life incarcerated or under supervision.

At age 15, Howard was prosecuted as an adult for robbing and assaulting an elderly man. Judge Conley said that Howard frightened and traumatized the bank tellers, particularly in the last robbery where Howard threatened to kill them.

Howard's co-defendant, Antonio Rowe, pleaded guilty to committing the Sept. 13 and Sept. 26 robberies with Howard, and to robbing the BMO Harris Bank on Sherman Avenue on Sept. 10, 2019. Rowe will be sentenced on Oct. 20.