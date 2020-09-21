 Skip to Content

Powell: Many small companies can borrow without Main Street

WASHINGTON (AP) — Federal Reserve Chair Jerome Powell says that many mid-sized U.S. businesses are now able to borrow from banks, suggesting that the need for a Fed lending program designed to serve struggling mid-size businesses has waned. In remarks prepared for delivery Tuesday to the House Financial Services Committee, Powell said there are 230 loans, accounting for a total of about $2 billion, that have been provided or are in the pipeline under the Fed’s Main Street Lending Program. Powell’s testimony was released Monday by the Fed. 

