(CNN) — Halloween will be a little more spooky than usual this year.

The sky will be lit by a blue moon, the second full moon in that month.

It will also be the first blue moon in the U.S. since March 2018.

Despite its name, a blue moon is not necessarily blue. The phrase “once in a blue moon” usually means a rare occurrence that can either be lucky or unlucky.

So if you experience something weird this Halloween, you can chalk it up to the blue moon.